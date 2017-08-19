Apache students get hands-on with farming history Friday

APACHE A group of Apache Elementary students got a look at farming techniques and equipment of yore Friday.

Still settling in after their first two weeks in school, the students were taken out of the air conditioned confines of the classroom to what John Jones, a member of the Poor Boy's Antique Tractor Club, called an "outdoor classroom" to see how farmers worked their land long before the children's great-grandparents tilled the land.

"They can read about it, but here they get to see these machines in person and see how they operate," Jones said. "They've probably never seen anything like what we have here."

As is the case each year, the tractor club brought a wheat thresher and corn shucker each powered by a belt system attached to a nearby antique tractor. Other members of the club dumped wheat into the thresher while wide-eyed children watched as kernels came out of one tube and the remains were spit out of another. They were equally amazed at seeing husks stripped from ears of corn. They were, perhaps, most surprised by the "automatic" hay baler that pushed out perfectly rectangle bales of hay bound by metal wires. More than a century ago, those pieces of equipment were state of the art. Today, they would be found in a museum rather than out in any farmer's field.

"We call this a hay baler these days," Jones said. "But it's actually a hay pusher, because that's what it did back then. But it made life so much easier for everyone."

After the students had watched each of the machines operate, they were given the chance to get a little hands-on with history. Jones provided plenty of dried corn cobs in a box with hand-cranked corn shellers and put the students to work stripping the cobs. They also had a chance to pump their own water quite a difference from turning on the faucet in the sink. Rather than seeing it as work, the students saw a fun opportunity and were eager to get their hands on the cranks and pumps. Jones said it made him happy to see the kids so excited.

"Each time we do this, I ask the teachers to have the students write or draw what they saw out here today and what they think about it," he said. "That's what I like the most seeing what the students think about it. That's what makes it worthwhile since there's just so much work involved with this."

Krisha Bartlett, a pre-kindergarten teacher overseeing one group of students, said she was as amazed as her students at how everything worked. She was equally excited by the kids and how they interacted with equipment much, much older than they.