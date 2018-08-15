Apache Free Fair will offer fun, old-time farming demonstration
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 3:26am Staff
APACHE - The Apache Fair is set to bring plenty of fun, food and games to Caddo County this week.
The fair will run from Wednesday through Saturday with events throughout the day and entertainment throughout the evening. This year's fair will have it all the best livestock entries in the county, award-winning arts and crafts, tasty carnival food and plenty of fun and games on the midway. Everyone is welcome to the Apache Fairgrounds for three days of excitement.