Another age level will be added to Arts Explosion

"No matter a child's age, the arts have the role in education of helping children become like themselves instead of more like everyone else."

Sydney Gurewitz Clemens

DUNCAN Intent on bringing the fine arts to as many young people as possible, following the 2017 Arts Explosion the Chisholm Trail Arts Council decided to add another age level to its annual youth program.

Since 1991, Arts Explosion had catered to children who were going into the third grade through high school seniors, but Executive Director Darcy Reeves and members of the CTAC board decided some youngsters weren't getting an opportunity to be exposed to the arts.