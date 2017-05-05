Anniversary celebration set at Frederick airport

FREDERICK - The 54th Air Refueling Squadron will celebrate its 75th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the historic Frederick Army Air Field, located at the Frederick Regional Airport southeast of the city.

Originally designated as the 54th Transport Squadron in 1942, the unit spent much of World War II flying supplies and troops to the Aleutian Islands. Following the war, the 54th was relocated to Rhein-Main Air Base in Germany to assist with the historic Berlin Airlift.

Altus is the most recent home of the "Jesters", following their reactivation as the Air Force's primary KC-135 training squadron, here, in 1998.

The afternoon will also include a cookout, family fair and the chance to get a closer look at vintage military vehicles. In addition, guests will have the chance to ride in a C-47 cargo plane, the Boogie Baby, that is owned by the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team headquartered at Frederick Army Airfield. That aircraft is similar to those flown by the squadron during World War II.