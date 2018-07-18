Anadarko teens charged in robbery, assault

A pair of Anadarko teens are accused of the adult crime of committing an armed robbery and assault.

The teens, Michael Jamael Chase James, 15, and Raymonda J. Wetselline, 16, were charged as youthful offenders Monday in Caddo County District Court for felony charges of robbery with a weapon, burglary and aggravated assault and battery, court records indicate. Conviction would have each facing at least five years incarceration.