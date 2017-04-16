Anadarko police won't be charged in shooting

The district attorney has ruled the Feb. 8 shooting death of Henry James Hunter in Anadarko was justified and no charges will be filed against the police officers involved.

District Attorney Jason Hicks issued a release stating that Anadarko Police Officers Eric Harlan and James Coker won't be charged. The statement said Harlan fired the three rounds that killed Hunter. Hicks cited the statute for using justifiable force for his decision: "In Oklahoma an officer is justified in taking a life when he has reason to believe that he or another is in danger of serious bodily harm."

Officer's actions justified

"While no one likes situations such as this, the officer's actions were justified and as such he will not be subjected to prosecution for the death of Henry Hunter on Feb. 8, 2017," Hicks said.

Hicks explained that officers with the Anadarko Police Department, and specifically Harlan, had dealt with Hunter on prior occasions and were aware that he had been combative and "assaultive of officers" in the past. Court records verify that Hunter has convictions relating to assaulting police officers and obstructing officers.

Hicks said the incident began around 5 p.m. when police received a call regarding a disturbance at 121 Prairie Village in Anadarko. The caller said bed that Hunter had a knife and was "out of control." Harlan and James responded to the call and, upon arrival, began to approach the open front door of the residence. He said the officers did not enter the home because the open door allowed them to see into the home and to see Hunter walking toward the front door.

Witnesses said Hunter was "walking all fast and stuff" at that point, Hicks said. Coker had a clearer view and could see that Hunter had a knife in one hand and a flashlight in the other. Harlan could see Hunter, but could not see the knife in Hunter's hand. As Hunter got closer to the door, Harlan could "clearly see" that Hunter had a knife in his hand, according to the district attorney. When Hunter got to the door, he stopped in the doorway. Witnesses describe seeing a "machete" and a "hammer" in Hunter's hands as he stood in the doorway and facing the officers, Hicks said.

"Officers describe that they had dealt with Hunter on prior occasions and that he had a tendency to be violent and fight with officers," Hicks said. "It should also be noted that the porch extending from the front door is very narrow from the door of the house to the edge to the porch."