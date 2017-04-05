Anadarko man gets 10-year sentence in molestation case

A 36-year-old Anadarko man will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting a 10-year-old girl.

Anthony Michael Jackson entered his plea of guilty to a felony charge of sexual abuse of a child under 12 Monday in Caddo County District Court, records indicate. He'll serve 10 years in prison with 20 years suspended and will have to register as a sex offender.

District 6 District Attorney Investigator Michael Francis began investigating in April 2016 after the girl underwent a forensic interview. She told investigators Jackson used his fingers to molest her on April 17, 2016, according to a court affidavit. Jackson's wife is scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced for knowing that her husband sexually abused children and doing nothing about it.

Carolyn Sue Jackson, 34, is scheduled to make her appearance and enter a plea to a felony count of enabling child sexual abuse, records indicate.