Anadarko man, 53, accused of raping pregnant woman

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 3:33am Scott Rains

A 53-year-old Anadarko man is in jail on $100,000 bond after he was accused of the rape of a 15-weeks pregnant woman.

Milton Verle Edge made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree rape after former conviction of a felony, court records indicate. Due to the prior conviction, he is eligible for 10 years to life in prison, if convicted.

 

 

 

 

 

