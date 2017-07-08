American Indian Exposition looks to the past and the future

ANADARKO The Original American Indian Exposition is returning to its roots while preparing for the future.

The exposition officially kicks off Aug. 16 with the traditional parade. But before the 14 tribes participating in this year's exposition gather under the grueling heat in downtown Anadarko, they will send their cutest babies to the Beautiful Baby Contest Monday at the Iscani Wichita Gymnasium.

"We're going to have all of the babies there and we'll pick a winner," said Phil R. Dupoint, president. "All of the winners in that contest, we'll have in the parade, if it's not too hot out."

The exposition will celebrate its 82nd year this year, Dupoint said. After controversy erupted last year, the leaders of the Original American Indian Exposition dated the original exposition to 1935 and have continued from there as the original. That history is part of the expo's theme this year, "Reflections of the Past, Visions of the Future." The theme will be prevalent throughout the parade, which will begin around 10 a.m. in downtown Anadarko. Visitors will get a chance to see the Indian of the Year, Sammy "Tone-kei" White, a longtime member of the community and member of the Kiowa Tribe. A veteran of the Marine Corps, a writer and media broadcaster, he's one of the most distinguished M.C.s of the pow-wow world.

From there, the festivities will move to the Caddo County Fairgrounds, where four days of fun, games and celebrations are planned.