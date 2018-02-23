American Indian Chamber of Commerce announces new director

A new director has been announced for the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma (AICCO).

Annetta Abbott has been hired as the organization's Executive Director. This is a new position created to help advance and grow the chamber into a nationally recognized organization and in order to facilitate the many AICCO programs.

Abbott is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and has been serving as the State Board President. She has been involved with AICCO on the local and state levels for the past seven years. She helped create the Gathering Business Summit four years ago which has grown into the Chamber's largest annual event. Abbott also serves as the coordinator for the Leadership Native Oklahoma program which has more than doubled in growth in just three years.

Abbott's immediate priorities will be to establish an efficient organization where members and non-members can get information to help grow Native-owned businesses in Oklahoma. She will coordinate and support programs of the various chapters, committees, including membership, marketing, newsletter, chapter events and others. In addition, she will work with the State Board and the five local chapter officers to facilitate the many activities necessary to establish and grow the organization's membership base and benefits.

Her resume includes over 25 years of executive planning, administration, event coordination, communications and marketing experience in the nonprofit sector. She has served non-profits at all program, fundraising, executive and leadership levels.