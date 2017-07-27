Altus water conservation requested

ALTUS The City of Altus is urging people to conserve water this week due to construction work at the water treatment plant.

City officials said it's not an emergency matter but a precaution to protect the water system. The water conservation order took effect last Monday and is expected to remain in effect through next Monday.

Johnny Barron, City of Altus public works director, said the treatment plant will remain operational but its capacity to store treated water has been decreased substantially.

"We are asking customers to reduce water usage, especially outdoor water use, as much as possible," he said.