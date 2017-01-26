Altus teen faces manslaughter charge after accident kills girl, 16

FREDERICK An 18-year-old Altus man has been formally charged in Tillman County District Court in connection with the death of a Frederick teenager in a November traffic accident.

Rowdy Morrow was charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 25 death of Noah-Rae Sar Ault, 16. She was a passenger in Morrow's car in the two-vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of U.S. 183 and County Road 1830 about one mile south of Frederick. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Morrow was westbound on County Road 1830 when his car failed to yield at the intersection and struck a truck driven by Mark Graves, 46, of Columbia, Mo. which was southbound on U.S. 183.

Ault was pronounced dead at the scene by Tillman County EMS officials. Also injured in the accident were Morrow and two other passengers in his vehicle, a 17-year-old Frederick boy and a 16-year-old Frederick girl. Graves was not injured.