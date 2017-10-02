Altus pizza place robbed

ALTUS Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Thursday at a pizza restaurant.

The incident was reported shortly after midnight at Domino's Pizza, 813 E. Broadway. Police Chief Tim Murphy reported that two men forced their way into the business through the back door and one of them pointed a handgun at the employees. The two men were last seen running away after taking an undetermined amount of money.

Murphy said no injuries were reported.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the robbery to contact Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 482-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for cash rewards.