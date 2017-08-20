Altus Eagle Scout helps K-9s in Duncan

DUNCAN Eagle Scout Jacob Donahue, 18, of Altus, met with Sheriff Wayne McKinney and others at Billingsley Ford in Duncan on Saturday for the donation of the K-9 cooling unit for which Donahue raised the money.

Donahue said he started this project in July 2016 and completed it the following Oct. 29.

"I went to local businesses in Altus and I asked for pledges," Donahue said. "A lot of them said it was a good thing that I was doing and they pledged. I raised $2,300 for both units. When it gets too hot in the car, it will activate the unit. It will roll down a window and turn on a fan so the dog doesn't over heat."

One of the units was donated to the Altus Police Department.

His father, Daniel Donahue explained a little about how this system works, once it's installed.

"If the K-9 is left in the unit, after a certain amount of time, an alarm will go off warning a K-9 is still in the unit," Daniel Donahue said. "There is also a beeper kind of thing, so if the officer is away from the unit saying the fan has kicked on and the K-9 is still in the unit."

Jacob's mother Jeri said he worked really hard on this Eagle Scout project. She said he also raised money for one of the same units that was donated to the Altus Police Department and installed in Officer Don Wood's unit.

Originally, Jacob had donated two units to the Altus Police Department, but one of the K-9 officers was transferred to another job within the department and wasn't handling a dog anymore.

"The police chief asked Jacob if he wanted to take the unit back and get his money back or donate it," Jeri said. "(Jacob's) first thought was to donate it to the Stephens County Sheriff's Department, because during this project he found out what happened to the K-9 officer in Stephens County."

That was in reference to a tragedy where a K-9 succumbed to heat inside a Stephens County deputy's cruiser.

The police chief in Altus called the sheriff's office. In the meantime, Jeri called Billingsley Ford and asked them to donate the installation. Billingsley Ford agreed.