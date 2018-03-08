Air quality alert issued for today
Fri, 08/03/2018 - 3:47am Kim McConnell
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Lawton for today.
The "orange" designation on the Air Quality Index, which has been in place since 4 p.m. Thursday, means air quality is projected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups due to potentially elevated ozone levels. It is the first time this summer that ODEQ has issued an air quality alert for Lawton, City of Lawton officials say.