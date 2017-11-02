Affinitee Graphics greeted community at grand opening

Affinitee Graphics' team members on Friday greeted the Lawton-Fort Sill community at the grand opening of the company's second location, 502 N. Sheridan, Suite 6A.

Affinitee Graphics offers screen printing, embroidery and graphic design, according to Regional Marketing Coordinator Kaylee Jones.

Visitors snacked on cupcakes and turned a wheel for the chance to win a free Affinitee Graphics T-shirt during open house. The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce joined the company's owners, Matt and Katrina Thompson, for the ribbon cutting.

The company's original location is 208 E. Evans in Apache, and the Thompsons will now operate from both locations.

The Thompsons are Cameron University alumni who began Affinitee Graphics, then called 6th Street Designs, in their closed-in carport in 2011.

Maranda Webb of Cement said she has been a client of Affinitee Graphics since the Thompsons began their business in the carport.

"They're awesome," she said. "I've had so many things made from them. Ö My daughter was doing a fundraiser for her class, and we sold T-shirts that had Cement Bulldogs printed on them, and that was my first order."

"I had her (Katrina) make me a T-shirt with my (cattle) brand on it," Webb said. "I raise longhorns, and I've had them take a picture of my longhorn and print it on a T-shirt for me."

Debbie Thompson, an Affinitee Graphics team member, said the company also offers fundraising opportunities to schools and other organizations.

"They don't have to pay anything up front," she said. "They ask us to design them a shirt, and then we build them an order form."

Katrina Thompson said she hopes Affinitee Graphics will be a great, customizable, affordable option for the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

"We've gotten to know Lawton very well," she said, "and it's exciting to be able to come back this way."