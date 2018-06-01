Administrative judges recommend passing along utilities tax savings to customers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Administrative law judges recommended Thursday that five Oklahoma utilities pass along savings they receive from new federal corporate tax rates to their customers, a deputy state attorney general said.

The rulings were handed down following legal arguments before administrative law judges appointed by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to hear Attorney General Mike Hunter's request that consumer rates be reduced to reflect lower tax rates that went into effect on Monday.

The new law lowers the highest corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, and Hunter's office has estimated that customer savings could be $100 million a year not including any savings from the utilities' excess accumulated deferred income tax accounts, Deputy Attorney General Dara Derryberry said. The accounts are used to reflect utility companies' past use of tax breaks to defer tax bills.

The five utilities affected by the recommendations are Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Natural Gas, CenterPoint Energy and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas.

The judges recommended that the three-member commission, which regulates public utilities in the state, grant Hunter's request that each of the five utilities reduce customers' rates to reflect the income tax savings they receive from the new law, Derryberry said.

The judges instructed the commission's staff to prepare proposed orders by Friday and the commission could consider whether to grant the orders as early as Monday, she said.

"The attorney general is urging swift action by the commission," Derryberry said.

Utility officials have said they were already working with the commission on possible rate changes and shared Hunter's goal to keep rates affordable. OG&E spokesman Brian Alford has said the utility is still trying to determine the impact of the tax bill and will conduct its own rate review regardless of what the commission decides.