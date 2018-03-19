About 100 VWs to bug MP

MEDICINE PARK Bugs are coming to the cobblestone community this weekend for spring break.

V-Dubs in the Park, one of the hippest events of its kind, returns Friday to Medicine Park with the largest gathering of the shagadelic Volkswagens in the area. Festival creator Larry Wolcott said the weekend is already shaping up to be another classic affair.

"We already have around 35 or more people registered," he said. "We're looking at between 75 to 100 vehicles here for the weekend."

V-Dubs in the Park began five years ago as a way to pay homage to the timeless Volkswagen and to bring fellow admirers together. It has since grown into a fun companion gathering to the Park Stomp music festival. This year, Wolcott said, V-Dubs in the Park will expand once again.

"We're going to kick it off Friday instead of Saturday with primitive camping down next to Medicine Creek," Wolcott said. "We'll camp out Friday night and, instead of having the car show on Saturday, we're going to move it back to Sunday. Campers won't be rushed to break up their camp, tear everything down and clean up and get their vehicles out for show."

Wolcott said the change will allow participants to show up Friday and enjoy a more relaxed weekend and listen to the music of Park Stomp.