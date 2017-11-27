905 lights up for Christmas

DUNCAN Organizers are busy preparing for a choo-choo Christmas in Fuqua Park this year.

Parents and children can catch some holiday spirit by attending free activities during the seventh annual 905 Christmas in the Park Thursday.

Free hot chocolate and cookies will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Island 905 Railroad Museum, courtesy of Edward Jones.

Christmas tree lighting by the train is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Christmas carolers will entertain with holiday songs from 7-7:30 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Santa Claus will turn the lights on the 905 engine.

After lighting the train, Santa will be available to hear children's wishes and for photos until the last child leaves. Parents must take their own cameras or cellphones for pictures.

"This is kind of a nostalgic thing for the park," said Mike Stuckert, treasurer for the Rock Island Historical Society. "We'll have a pathway of lights between the two museums. We're only 60-80 feet from one to the other."