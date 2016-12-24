7 peopled injured in single-vehicle accident

Seven people were injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday near Cooperton in Kiowa County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Wilson, a pickup driven by Christine Montez, 28, of Sentinel, was southbound on Oklahoma 54 near the County Road 1520 intersection when she lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and rolled one time, landing on its wheels.

Two of the vehicle's six passengers were pinned in the vehicle for approximately 30 minutes before they were extricated by the Snyder Fire Department using the Jaws of Life. Lorena Lopez, 33, of Sentinel, was taken to a Lawton hospital and later transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where she was admitted in serious but stable condition with head, neck and trunk internal injuries. The other pinned passenger was Martha Gonzales-Salinas, 50, of Sentinel, who was taken to a Lawton hospital, where she treated and released.

Montez also was treated at a Lawton hospital and released, as were four other passengers a 16-year-old Sentinel girl, a 17-year-old Sentinel girl, an 11-year-old Sentinel boy and a 1-year-old Sentinel boy.