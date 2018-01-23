5 bodies found at scene of gas rig fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The remains of five gas rig workers missing since a fiery explosion in eastern Oklahoma have been recovered, authorities said Tuesday.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said once the natural gas drilling rig was stabilized following the blast and subsequent fires, employees from the state medical examiner's office went into the wreckage and recovered the bodies in about two hours.

"The bodies were located in the area where they were presumed to be working in, what they call the 'dog house,"' Morris said, referring to a room on the rig floor that generally serves as an office for the drilling crew.

He said state and federal investigators will work with the companies involved to determine how the blast occurred.

The workers who were killed include three from Oklahoma Matt Smith of McAlester, Parker Waldridge of Crescent and Roger Cunningham from Seminole and two from neighboring states, Josh Ray of Fort Worth, Texas; and Cody Risk of Wellington, Colorado.

Morris, whose office was responsible for notifying the families of the workers who were killed, said it has been a difficult two days for everyone involved.