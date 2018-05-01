$4.5B wind farm project progressing

TULSA The route for a 350-mile power line that's part of a $4.5 billion wind farm project in Oklahoma is being finalized.

The Wind Catcher Energy Connection project, which also includes two substations, is a joint effort by the Public Service Company of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power Co.

The wind farm would be built on 300,000 acres in Cimarron and Texas counties in the Oklahoma Panhandle, with a power line connecting the farm to Tulsa. The wind farm would include about 800 wind turbines. It would bring 2,000 megawatts of energy to customers in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma, and to parts of Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Plans for three portions of the power line's route are now open to public comment. One section being debated is east of Pawnee and passes between Cleveland and Hominy. Another stretch lies north of Woodward. The final section in question is located northwest of Enid. The project will bring low-cost renewable energy to the state, provide jobs and create new tax revenue, PSO officials said. It's expected to be complete by 2020, project officials said.