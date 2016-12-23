4 injured in separate accidents around area

One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike near Elgin.

The accident occurred at 10:30 p.m. at mile marker 53 north of Elgin.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Dixon, a pickup driven by Kaci A. Scott, 28, of Edmond, was stopped on the shoulder of the turnpike. During a verbal argument, the driver threw a medication bottle out the window and began driving away. A passenger, Cody L. Clark, 30, of Edmond, opened his door and jumped out of the truck to retrieve the medication while the vehicle was moving. Scott stopped the vehicle, helped Clark back into the vehicle and took him to a Lawton hospital. He was admitted in critical condition with head injuries.

Three injured in Jackson County wreck

A two-vehicle accident occurred at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 283 and County Road 161 north of Altus.

According to OHP Trooper Jimmy Wallace, an SUV driven by Bobby McKnight, 18, of Altus, and an SUV driven by a 17-year-old Elk City woman were both northbound on U.S. 283 in the outside lane when McKnight signaled his intention to turn right and the woman changed to the inside northbound lane to overtake McKnight's vehicle when McKnight made an improper U-turn in front of the Jeep. McKnight was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before he was extricated by Altus Fire and Rescue.