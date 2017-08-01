3 residents injured in accident

CHICKASHA - Three area residents were injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Chickasha.

The accident occurred at 3:25 p.m. at the U.S. 81 exit on the south side of Chickasha.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Trerry Chestnut's report, a 2014 Ford F-350 ambulance driven by Joshua G. McMasters, 28, of Duncan, was eastbound on the eastbound entrance ramp from U.S. 81 to the turnpike when he lost control of the vehicle on a snow-covered road, left the roadway to the right and overturned one time.

McMasters was transported by Grady EMS to Grady Memorial Hospital in Chickasha where he was treated and released. Two passengers in the ambulance, including Karen D. Coleman, 58, of Marlow and Clark D. Earp, 65, of Lawton, were transported by Chickasha EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Coleman was admitted in good condition with head, arm, trunk internal, trunk external and leg injuries. Earp was listed in critical condition from prior medical issues.

Cause of the accident was ruled as driving too fast for road conditions.