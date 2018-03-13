3 face major jail time for drugs, guns in Duncan

A Stephens County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force raid yielded drugs, guns, money and three people now facing life in jail.

Two of the three defendants made their initial appearances Monday in Stephens County District Court. Christopher Chase Bruce, 30, Duncan, and Richard Allan Smith, 63, Duncan, are charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school, cultivation of marijuana, acquiring proceeds derived from illegal drug activity, use of a surveillance camera, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, maintaining a dwelling for keeping controlled substances, and conspiracy, records indicate.

Smith's charges are after conviction of two more felonies. He has three prior convictions in Stephens County all for possession of a controlled dangerous substance: August 1998, and two in February 2000; and a November 2004 conviction in Kay County for the same charge.

Information was also filed Monday charging Madison Juree Hanson, 24, Duncan, with the same counts.

The trio, along with a third man, were taken into custody after a search warrant was served Thursday at Smith's house at 406 W. Hickory, according to an affidavit filed in court. District 6 Task Force Director Justin R. Scott stated that Stephens County sheriff deputies, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and Duncan police executed the warrant after controlled purchases had been made. While police were clearing the house, Hanson was trying to leave out the back door before she was taken into custody. Bruce, Smith and the third man were also taken into custody.