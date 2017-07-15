2 more arrested in Altus shootings

ALTUS - Police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested two more people Thursday night in connection with four recent shootings.

Both suspects were taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Jackson Street and taken to the Jackson County Jail, where they were booked on complaints of shooting into an occupied dwelling. One of the suspects was also booked on a warrant for a motion to revoke a suspended sentence that was unrelated to the shootings.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said investigators believe the two suspects arrested on Thursday were involved in the shooting of an Altus police officer's home early Monday in which an assault rifle was used. Evidence showed that the suspect or suspects had positioned themselves in a yard across the street and fired into the officer's home. An unmarked police vehicle in the driveway also was damaged.

Two 20-year-old men were previously arrested on complaints of shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection with a shooting Monday in the 500 block of West Commerce Street. That location was also the scene of a previous shooting in which a parked vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Murphy said that police anticipate additional complaints against all four suspects.