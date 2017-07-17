2 Hip Chicks comes to Duncan

DUNCAN What started out with an idea from two Oklahoma female business partners four years ago will bring the 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow to the Stephens County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with about 140 vendors to browse among.

Amanda Johnson and Trina Hiatt, founders of 2 Hip Chicks, are expecting 1,800-2,000 shoppers.

Johnson said she lives in Tulsa and Hiatt lives in Sperry. They have shows all over Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Kansas.

"We have repurposed furniture, good old junk, boutiques, jewelry and some handmade items," Johnson said. "We have one-of-a-kind finds. We have a little bit of something for everyone."

Admission is $5 for adults, and children age 12 and younger are admitted free.