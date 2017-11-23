2 bodies found east of Henryetta

HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) Authorities say the remains of a man and woman have been discovered in eastern Oklahoma. McIntosh County Sheriff Kevin Ledbetter says the bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon by local residents. He says his office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

The Muskogee Phoenix reports that police say the identities of the man and woman haven't been determined. A spokeswoman for the bureau says the bodies were found near Interstate 40 and Tiger Mountain Road.