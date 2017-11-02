11 families displaced after apartment fire

DUNCAN Eleven families were displaced by a fire at a northside apartment complex Friday, but no one including a tomcat given up for lost was injured.

Duncan Fire Chief Dayton Burnside said the fire was reported at 1:20 a.m. Friday at Magnolia Manor, 2406 Country Club Road. Burnside said the fire was due to an electrical problem. The fire department was on the scene until 10 a.m., according to Burnside. By late in the afternoon, he did not have an estimation of the damage compiled yet. One main building was affected, rendering 11 apartments uninhabitable, but two apartment buildings were unaffected by the fire.

Teresa Smith who lives at Magnolia Manor with her two children, ages 6 months and a year, and her boyfriend, Jessie Canady said they were almost in tears in the early hours of Friday while they watched the flames engulf the apartment.

Smith said as they watched the flames from outside the apartment, she thought her male cat, Keanu, died in the fire.

"When we looked this morning, he was there inside the drawer of my dresser," Smith said.

"He's kind of skittish now."

All the misplaced residents have been provided with newly remodeled apartments at the complex by one of the managers, Smith said.