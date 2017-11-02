You are here

Home » News » Area » 11 families displaced after apartment fire

11 families displaced after apartment fire

Sat, 02/11/2017 - 2:50am Sheila Robinson

DUNCAN  Eleven families were displaced by a fire at a northside apartment complex Friday, but no one  including a tomcat given up for lost  was injured.

Duncan Fire Chief Dayton Burnside said the fire was reported at 1:20 a.m. Friday at Magnolia Manor, 2406 Country Club Road. Burnside said the fire was due to an electrical problem. The fire department was on the scene until 10 a.m., according to Burnside. By late in the afternoon, he did not have an estimation of the damage compiled yet. One main building was affected, rendering 11 apartments uninhabitable, but two apartment buildings were unaffected by the fire.

Teresa Smith  who lives at Magnolia Manor with her two children, ages 6 months and a year, and her boyfriend, Jessie Canady  said they were almost in tears in the early hours of Friday while they watched the flames engulf the apartment.

Smith said as they watched the flames from outside the apartment, she thought her male cat, Keanu, died in the fire.

"When we looked this morning, he was there inside the drawer of my dresser," Smith said. 

"He's kind of skittish now."

All the misplaced residents have been provided with newly remodeled apartments at the complex by one of the managers, Smith said. 

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620