1 arrested, 1 sought in fatal shooting of Guthrie man

Fri, 04/14/2017 - 3:14am Staff

GUTHRIE (AP)  The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested one man and is searching for a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a Guthrie man.

The OSBI said Thursday that one suspect in the April 5 shooting death of 24-year-old Joey Angelo had been arrested on an unrelated charge and was in jail when he was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant. The agency says the second suspect remains at large.

Online court records do not show that formal charges have been filed against either suspect.

